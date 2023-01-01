WebCatalogWebCatalog
Dictionary.com is an online dictionary whose domain was first registered on May 14, 1995. The content for Dictionary.com is based on the latest version of Random House Unabridged Dictionary, with other content from the Collins English Dictionary, American Heritage Dictionary and others.

