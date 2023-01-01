WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cygilant

Cygilant

socvue.cygilant.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Cygilant app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cygilant is a provider of cyber security-as-a-service to mid-sized organizations. Acting as an extension of our customers’ IT teams, Cygilant provides continuous security operations based on best-of-breed technology at a fraction of the cost of alternate solutions.

Website: socvue.cygilant.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cygilant. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Mandiant

Mandiant

login.mandiant.com

Secureworks

Secureworks

idp.secureworks.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

account.similarweb.com

Logentries

Logentries

logentries.com

Synack

Synack

login.synack.com

INE

INE

my.ine.com

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

cp.hornetsecurity.com

The Cyber Express

The Cyber Express

thecyberexpress.com

BizLibrary

BizLibrary

lms.bizlibrary.com

BigCommerce

BigCommerce

login.bigcommerce.com

Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs

immersivelabs.online

TryHackMe

TryHackMe

tryhackme.com