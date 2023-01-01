CryptPad
cryptpad.fr
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the CryptPad app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Collaboration suite end-to-end encrypted and open-source.
Website: cryptpad.fr
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CryptPad. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.