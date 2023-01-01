In this episode of Crash Course Engineering, we’re talking about heat transfer and the different mechanisms behind it. We’ll explore conduction, the thermal conductivity of materials, convection, boundary layers, and radiation. Crash Course Engineering is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios.

