Craft
craft.co
Craft is a machine-learning powered data and analytics platform building the "Source of Truth" on companies, and mapping the global economy. We organize data from thousands of sources to provide comprehensive, up-to-date sector and company profiles, ranging from early-stage to the largest companies in the world.
Website: craft.co
