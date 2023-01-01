WebCatalogWebCatalog
Covid-19 test center software. All-in-one from registration to certificate. covidoo is the all-in-one software for operating a test center. By operating on a central server, you only need a cell phone or tablet and a small label printer on site. Everything else happens automatically in the background.

