Conversocial is a provider of social customer service software headquartered in New York City and founded in London. Companies such as Google, Barclaycard, Hertz, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Volkswagen and University of Phoenix use Conversocial's Software as a Service to manage the flow of customer service inquiries and discussions on social media channels.

Website: conversocial.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Conversocial. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.