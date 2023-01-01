Confluence is a popular web-based corporate wiki (collaboration software) developed by Australian software company Atlassian. Atlassian wrote Confluence in the Java programming language and first published it in 2004. Confluence Standalone comes with a built-in Tomcat web server and hsql database, and also supports other databases.The company markets Confluence as enterprise software, licensed as either on-premises software or software as a service running on AWS.

Website: atlassian.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Confluence. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.