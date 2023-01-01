Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Colibri.ai app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Colibri.ai records your calls, transcribes them as you speak, and generates concise searchable meeting notes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, and many other platforms.
Website: colibri.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Colibri.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.