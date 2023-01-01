CodeShip
app.codeship.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the CodeShip app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Codeship is a fast and secure hosted Continuous Integration service that scales with your needs. It supports GitHub, Bitbucket, and Gitlab projects.
Website: codeship.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodeShip. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
SonarCloud
sonarcloud.io
Travis CI
app.travis-ci.com
Overrides
overrides.io
CircleCI
app.circleci.com
StoriesOnBoard
app.storiesonboard.com
Makelog
app.makelog.com
Buddy
app.buddy.works
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Sprintly
sprint.ly
Visual Studio App Center
appcenter.ms
GitHub Codespaces
github.com
Bitrise
app.bitrise.io