Have you ever been in an interview that got awkward because the candidate kept getting stuck? It happens all the time: a programmer is given an interview problem and an hour to solve it over the phone in a plain text editor or on a whiteboard. They take a crack at it and write a totally reasonable solution. There’s just one hangup: the candidate hasn’t found that weird bug in their solution. If they could just run their code, it’d be super obvious. But they can’t. We fix that. Let candidates show off their real skills CoderPad is an interview and screening tool designed to let candidates write programs that run. It’s simple, fast, and remarkably powerful. And it looks, feels and behaves way more like your real-world, working environment than, say, a whiteboard. Hiring gets easier when you give your candidates the best tools and the best experience (and they definitely agree). It doesn’t hurt that it makes your life easier, too. When you collaborate with candidates on writing working code, you see a more accurate picture of their abilities — and they’ll like you better for it, too.

Website: coderpad.io

