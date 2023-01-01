With clocko:do, time works for you from now on. You and your employees record working hours and project times quickly, easily and reliably online. Evaluate recorded times according to your criteria with just a few mouse clicks to focus on profitable projects and plan exact budgets. The flexible reports uncover unprofitable projects and services. Automatically generated timesheets allow you to bill your customers faster and more accurately.

Website: clockodo.com

