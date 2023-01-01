Citation Gecko
citationgecko.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Citation Gecko app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Gecko is here to help you find the most relevant papers to your research and give you a more complete sense of the research landscape. Start from a small set of 'seed papers' that define an area you are interested. Gecko will search the citation network for connected papers allowing you to quickly identify important papers you may have missed.
Website: citationgecko.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Citation Gecko. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Scinapse
scinapse.io
Connected Papers
connectedpapers.com
Litmaps
app.litmaps.co
iCombine
my.icombine.net
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
HireBrain
hirebrain.ai
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Happyforce
dashboard.myhappyforce.com
Consensus
consensus.app
PaperBrain
paperbrain.study
ZoteroBib
zbib.org
Scopus
scopus.com