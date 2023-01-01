WebCatalogWebCatalog
workbench.cisecurity.org

Everything we do at CIS is community-driven. Bring your IT expertise to CIS WorkBench, where you can network and collaborate with cybersecurity professionals around the world. Register now to help draft configuration recommendations for the CIS Benchmarks, submit tickets, and discuss best practices for securing a wide range of technologies.

Website: workbench.cisecurity.org

