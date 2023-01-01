CIH Online

CIH Bank S.A. is a Moroccan bank. It is part of the Caisse de dépôt et de gestion group, concentrating especially in the real estate and tourism sectors. It also provides retail banking services.

Website: cihnet.co.ma

