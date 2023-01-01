Christian Connection is an online dating service aimed at single Christians in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong. Christian Connection is owned and operated by Widernet Communications Ltd based in London, UK.

Website: christianconnection.com

