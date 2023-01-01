China Airlines
china-airlines.com
China Airlines is the state-owned flag carrier of the Republic of China, and one of its two major airlines along with EVA Air. It is headquartered in Taoyuan International Airport and operates over 1,400 flights weekly to 102 cities across Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.
