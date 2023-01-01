ChannelAdvisor Corp. is an e-commerce company based in Morrisville, North Carolina. The company provides cloud-based e-commerce software. From 2010 to 2020, the company’s revenue increased from $36.7 million to $145.1 million. In 2018, ChannelAdvisor customers processed more than $10 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).ChannelAdvisor is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECOM.

Website: channeladvisor.com

