CHANEL
chanel.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the CHANEL app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Chanel is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel in Paris. Chanel specializes in women's ready-to-wear, luxury goods, and accessories and licenses its name and branding to Luxottica for eyewear. Chanel is well known for its No. 5 perfume and "Chanel Suit".
Website: chanel.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CHANEL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.