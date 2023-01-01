WebCatalogWebCatalog
CHANEL

CHANEL

chanel.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the CHANEL app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Chanel is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel in Paris. Chanel specializes in women's ready-to-wear, luxury goods, and accessories and licenses its name and branding to Luxottica for eyewear. Chanel is well known for its No. 5 perfume and "Chanel Suit".

Website: chanel.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CHANEL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

dolcegabbana.com

Prada

Prada

prada.com

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

bottegaveneta.com

GUCCI

GUCCI

gucci.com

Fendi

Fendi

fendi.com

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton

louisvuitton.com

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent

ysl.com

Armani

Armani

armani.com

Moncler

Moncler

moncler.com

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli

shop.brunellocucinelli.com

Dior

Dior

dior.com

Boucheron

Boucheron

boucheron.com