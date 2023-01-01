Bundled Notes
bundlednotes.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Bundled Notes app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Bundled Notes is a beautiful, intuitive cross platform notes, writing, lists, reminders and to-do app.
Website: bundlednotes.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bundled Notes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.