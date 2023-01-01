Bud is a visual diary of your plants life. Growers have kept journals for years to track their plants health and development. The information derived from monitoring a plants life cycle has helped increase yield and potency over time. Up until now most growers have used a variety of tools to track this information, excel sheets, word documents, photo galleries, and good old pen and paper. Bud aims to put this all in one place and give growers an organized way to track grows.

Website: growbud.co

