BrowZine
browzine.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the BrowZine app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Use BrowZine to easily find, read, and monitor thousands of scholarly journals available from your university, hospital, or corporate library who has a BrowZine subscription, or through Open Access publishers, covering all disciplines.
Website: browzine.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BrowZine. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.