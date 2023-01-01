BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulators. They have four primary products- Live, App Live, Automate and App Automate. Users can choose from more than 1,200 on-demand real mobile devices, browsers and operating systems and rely on a secure, stable and scalable infrastructure to support thousands of concurrent manual and automated tests. The subscription-based service was founded by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal in 2011 in Mumbai, India and since then it has gained widespread acceptance in the web development community worldwide to test the layout and performance of a website from their desktop browsers. BrowserStack has over 25,000 paid customers and 2,000,000 registered developers in more than 135 countries. Global companies rely on BrowserStack for their web and mobile testing, including industry-leaders like Microsoft, ING, Mastercard, Dow Jones, Garmin, National Geographic, Volvo, NRK, HubSpot, Walt Disney and AngularJS.With offices in San Francisco, Mumbai and Dublin, BrowserStack is privately held. In January 2018, BrowserStack raised $50 million Series A from Accel.In October 2015, BrowserStack was recognised as Bootstrap Champ by Economic Times Startup Awards. In May 2019, Ritesh Arora was interviewed by Anand Daniel from Accel Partners in #InsightsPodcast series.

Website: browserstack.com

