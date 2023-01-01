Blaze SQL
blazesql.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Blaze SQL app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
This SQL query generator uses AI, like ChatGPT for your database. Easily boost producticity and generate SQL queries with the help of this AI chatbot.
Website: blazesql.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Blaze SQL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.