WebCatalogWebCatalog
BibSonomy

BibSonomy

bibsonomy.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the BibSonomy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The easy way to manage scientific publications and bookmarks. BibSonomy helps you to manage your publications and bookmarks, to collaborate with your colleagues and to find new interesting material for your research.

Website: bibsonomy.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BibSonomy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

Elicit

Elicit

elicit.org

Scholars

Scholars

scholars.io

Papers

Papers

app.readcube.com

Collaborative

Collaborative

app.collaborativedrug.com

CityReady

CityReady

root.citeready.com

Clipd.io

Clipd.io

app.clipd.io

Examine

Examine

examine.com

Enlist

Enlist

hire.enlist.io

TickTick

TickTick

ticktick.com

Manage It

Manage It

app.manageitapp.com

BibBase

BibBase

bibbase.org