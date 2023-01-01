BECU is a credit union originally established to serve employees of The Boeing Company. BECU was founded as Fellowship Credit Union in 1935 by 18 Boeing employees, and was named Boeing Employees' Credit Union for much of its history. Its headquarters are located in Tukwila, Washington.

Website: becu.org

