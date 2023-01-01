Baman is an application for receiving discounts and points called Manx for every in-person and online purchase, in which more than 12,000 stores across Iran are active. By becoming a member of Baman, you will receive 3 to 50% discount and points (cashback) on every purchase.

Website: baman.club

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Baman Club. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.