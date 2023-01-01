Balsamiq
balsamiq.cloud
Balsamiq Studios is an ISV founded in March 2008 by Peldi Guilizzoni, a former Adobe senior software engineer. The Web-based Balsamiq mockup tool was launched in June 2008. Balsamiq has 33 employees based in San Francisco, Sacramento, Chicago, Bologna, Paris, and Bremen. In 2011, Balsamiq achieved almost $5 million USD in sales, and $6.4 million USD in 2015.
