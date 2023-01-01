Baidu Knows is the world's leading interactive Chinese Q&A platform, answering questions for hundreds of millions of netizens every day. Baidu knows that it uses AI technology to achieve intelligent retrieval and intelligent recommendations, so that every question you have can be answered quickly and effectively. Baidu Knows (Baidu Knows) provides users with a query-based searchable community to share knowledge and experience. Through Baidu Knows, registered members of Baidu Knows can post specific questions for other members to respond and also answer questions of other members.

Website: zhidao.baidu.com

