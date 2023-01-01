Baidu Hot Search is based on massive real data from hundreds of millions of users and uses professional data mining methods to calculate the hot search index of keywords. It aims to establish authoritative, comprehensive, popular and timely rankings of various keywords to lead hot words. Reading Era. Baidu hot search is based on the massive real data of hundreds of millions of users, and calculates the hot search index of keywords through professional data mining methods, aiming to establish authoritative, comprehensive, popular, and time-sensitive rankings of various keywords, leading the trending words.

Website: top.baidu.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 百度热搜. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.