Baidu News - Make every reading valuable! Baidu is dedicated to building a news client that focuses on news content, so that more high-quality and professional news content can be distributed to each user in a personalized way to meet users' needs for news that they care about and are interested in. Baidu News provides links to a selection of local, national and international news, and presents news stories in a searchable format, within minutes of their publication on the Web. Baidu News uses an automated process to display links to related headlines, which enables people to see many different viewpoints on the same story. Chinese government and Chinese industry sources stated that Baidu received a license from Beijing, which allows the search engine to become a full-fledged news website. Thus Baidu is able to provide its own reports, besides showing certain results as a search engine. Baidu is the first Chinese search engine to receive such a license.

Website: news.baidu.com

