Haokan Video is Baidu’s flagship short video brand with over one million short video creators. It comprehensively covers a large number of videos on knowledge, food, life, health, culture, games, film and television, etc., and is committed to providing users with high-quality video content and viewing experience, allowing users to gain easily. Haokan Video is the flagship brand of Baidu short video, with over one million short video creators.

Website: haokan.baidu.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 好看视频. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.