Autocode
autocode.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Autocode app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
New user notifications. Purchase alerts. Scheduled jobs. Community bots. SQL queries. Internal tooling. Create whatever you want with JavaScript and APIs.
Website: autocode.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Autocode. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.