Arnica
app.arnica.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Arnica app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Arnica is a behavior-based software supply chain security platform for DevOps . Arnica proactively protects your software supply chain by automating the day-to-day security operations and empowering developers to own security without incurring risks or compromising velocity.
Website: arnica.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Arnica. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.