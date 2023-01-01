Continuously build, test, release, and monitor apps for every platform. App Center is awesome for: - iOS apps (Swift and Objective-C). - Android apps (Java and Kotlin). - Windows apps (UWP, WPF and WinForms). - React Native apps (iOS and Android). - Xamarin apps (iOS and Android). - macOS, tvOS and Unity. Connect your repo, build your app. It’s that simple. Connect to GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab, or Azure DevOps and build your app in the cloud on every commit. Automatically run unit tests, release to testers and stores, or test your UI on real devices.

Website: appcenter.ms

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Visual Studio App Center. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.