Angula
angula.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Angula app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Angula is an app that teaches African languages using the voice of native speakers. We gives you bite-sized lessons designed by language experts, audio recorded by native speakers, and much more.
Website: angula.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Angula. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.