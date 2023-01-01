Amazon Drive
amazon.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Amazon Drive app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Amazon Drive, formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, is a cloud storage application managed by Amazon. The service offers secure cloud storage, file backup, file sharing, and Photo printing. Using an Amazon account, the files and folders can be transferred and managed from multiple devices including web browsers, desktop applications, mobiles, and tablets. Amazon Drive also lets their U.S. users order photo prints and photo books using the Amazon Prints service.Today, Amazon Drive offers free unlimited photo storage with an Amazon Prime subscription or a Kindle Fire device, and a paid limited storage service. Launched in major countries including U.S, Canada, European nations, Japan, and Australia. It also functions in China and Brazil as a free limited 5GB storage service.
Website: amazon.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Amazon Drive. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.