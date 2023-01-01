Amazon Cloud Cam

With the Cloud Cam app, you can access your Cloud Cam feed, anywhere you go. Use the Cloud Cam app to check in 24/7 and catch every activity. Replay important activities that were captured throughout the day. Name your cameras to easily differentiate monitoring views, like the kitchen vs. the living room. Listen in or let your kids know when it’s time for bed with two-way audio. You can even customize alerts by highlighting zones that are most important.

Website: cloudcam.amazon.com

