WebCatalogWebCatalog
Altmetric Explorer

Altmetric Explorer

altmetric.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Altmetric Explorer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Thousands of conversations about scholarly content happen online every day. Altmetric tracks a range of sources to capture and collate this activity, helping you to monitor and report on the attention surrounding the work you care about.

Website: altmetric.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Altmetric Explorer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Big Metrics

Big Metrics

new.bigmetrics.io

DeepDyve

DeepDyve

deepdyve.com

LunarCrush

LunarCrush

lunarcrush.com

Llamando al Doctor

Llamando al Doctor

app.llamandoaldoctor.com

BrowZine

BrowZine

browzine.com

Adobe Fonts

Adobe Fonts

fonts.adobe.com

The Athletic

The Athletic

theathletic.com

Google Ad Manager

Google Ad Manager

admanager.google.com

HiveDesk

HiveDesk

office.hivedesk.com

GrowthMentor

GrowthMentor

app.growthmentor.com

Cortado

Cortado

cortadomail.com

Focuster

Focuster

next.focuster.com