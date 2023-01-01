Almanac
almanac.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Almanac app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The OS for the future of work. · Almanac is a platform for async work. Built for modern companies, distributed teams, and the world's most productive people.
Website: almanac.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Almanac. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.