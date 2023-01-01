Anime Digital Network, available by monthly subscription, offers streaming, every week, the latest episodes of the best new animated releases live from Japan. The site includes the entire Kazé and Kana catalogs already available (nearly 4000 series episodes and more than 50 films) including the biggest hits which are Naruto, Fairy Tail, Blue Exorcist and Magi. By adding around ten new series each quarter, A.D.N. offers you the most complete legal alternative to piracy, which continues every year to impoverish the entire chain of exploitation of Japanese animation on the international market. This new site has been designed to meet your expectations as closely as possible.

