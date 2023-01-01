WebCatalogWebCatalog
AddThis is a social bookmarking service that can be integrated into a website with the use of a web widget. Once the widget is added, visitors to the website can bookmark or share an item using a variety of services, such as Facebook, MySpace, Google Bookmarks, Pinterest, and Twitter. The site reaches 1.9 billion unique visitors monthly and is used by more than 15 million web publishers. The service operated under companies including AddThis, Inc., AddThis, LLC, and Clearspring Technologies, Inc. until the company's acquisition by Oracle Corporation on January 5, 2016.

Website: addthis.com

