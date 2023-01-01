With thoughtful design and striking visuals, Actions is an all-new way to keep on top of your life. Actions by Moleskine makes tasks something you look forward to doing. The complexity and clutter of traditional task managers is replaced by a clear interface that keeps you focused. Smart design means powerful functionality is there when you need it but never in the way. The Actions aesthetic features deep blacks and beautiful colors to make your device’s screen shine. Playful, fluid animations make navigating fast, fun and easy. With Action Cards you can create tasks that drop directly into your easy-to-see schedule. Pair them with reminders, notes, and lists to effortlessly organize your day. Lists let you group your Action Cards. Simply tag an Action Card with a list name to organize it with color coding. The Schedule screen is a running list of all of your tasks for the next seven days, making it super easy to see what you’ve got coming up. Need to reschedule? Simply drag and drop to move a task to another day. The Logbook screen is a satisfying showcase of all the tasks you’ve completed.

Website: moleskinestudio.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Actions. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.