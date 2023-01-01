A Cloud Guru is an online training platform for people interested in Information Technology. Most of the courses offered prepare students to take certification exams for the three major cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services). The company was established in London, United Kingdom in 2015 by Ant Stanley, and Ryan Kroonenburg, with Ryan's brother Sam Kroonenburg joining shortly after. In July 2016 Ant Stanley left A Cloud Guru, leaving brothers Sam and Ryan to run the business.A Cloud Guru raised $7 million in funding in July 2017, and an additional $33 million in April 2019On December 16, 2019, it was announced that they would acquire Linux Academy. The acquisition was asserted by A Cloud Guru to make it "the largest cloud computing training library in the world".On June 2, 2021, A Cloud Guru was acquired by Pluralsight.

Website: acloudguru.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to A Cloud Guru. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.