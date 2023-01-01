WebCatalogWebCatalog
5-Star Students

5-Star Students

app.5starstudents.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the 5-Star Students app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Take School Involvement to the Next Level! Increase student, staff and community engagement with our unique, easy to use system

Website: 5starstudents.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 5-Star Students. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Gradelink

Gradelink

secure.gradelink.com

Classter

Classter

portal.classter.com

Aktiv Learning

Aktiv Learning

aktiv.com

Gecko

Gecko

account.geckoengage.com

BlueSky Education

BlueSky Education

app.blueskyeducation.co.uk

Sycamore Education

Sycamore Education

app.sycamoreschool.com

Beatsbrew

Beatsbrew

beatsbrew.com

Teach 'n Go

Teach 'n Go

app.teachngo.com

AssessPrep

AssessPrep

app.assessprep.com

Buncee

Buncee

app.edu.buncee.com

Kinderpedia

Kinderpedia

auth.kinderpedia.co

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com